Beverly E. Enck Matier
Beverly E. Enck Matier passed away on June 7, 2019. Beverly was born September 3, 1929 in Akron, PA. Whether she was called Mom or Grandma her love and dedication to her family will stay with all of us forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Matier Jr., sons, David W. Matier, Mark R. Matier, and daughter, Diane Matier Breen. She is survived by her children Jeffrey and wife Deb of Twin Falls, ID, Brian of Albuquerque, Stephen and wife Anne of Nova Scotia, Mike of Peoria, AZ, William III and wife Diana of Albuquerque and Karen Matier Morlack and husband Tracy of Placitas, NM. Beverly was proudly the grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Barry Enck of PA, sister Darlene Enck King and husband Dave of PA and sister Brenda Enck Roach of PA. Cremation has taken place. Memorial and interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on June 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the
www.cancer.org/
or the
Alzheimer Foundation
www.alz.org/newmexico.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019