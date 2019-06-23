Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly E. Enck Matier. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 10:30 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary









Beverly E. Enck Matier passed away on June 7, 2019. Beverly was born September 3, 1929 in Akron, PA. Whether she was called Mom or Grandma her love and dedication to her family will stay with all of us forever.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Matier Jr., sons, David W. Matier, Mark R. Matier, and daughter, Diane Matier Breen. She is survived by her children Jeffrey and wife Deb of Twin Falls, ID, Brian of Albuquerque, Stephen and wife Anne of Nova Scotia, Mike of Peoria, AZ, William III and wife Diana of Albuquerque and Karen Matier Morlack and husband Tracy of Placitas, NM. Beverly was proudly the grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Barry Enck of PA, sister Darlene Enck King and husband Dave of PA and sister Brenda Enck Roach of PA. Cremation has taken place. Memorial and interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on June 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the



www.cancer.org/



or the



Alzheimer Foundation



www.alz.org/newmexico.







