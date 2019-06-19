Beverly J. Aranda

Guest Book
  • "You will dearly be missed we love you so much you were a..."
    - Jennifer Casaus
  • "Beverly we love you and god bless you "
    - Jennifer Casaus
  • "Beverly thank you for being a dear friend to my wife..."
    - Tony Vigil
  • "To the most beautiful person I have ever known inside &..."
    - Liz
Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
Beverly J. Aranda



Beverly J.

Aranda fought a long valiant battle with her illness. She tried her hardest to enjoy her time with her family and friends. She was loving and caring and always doing for others. The Lord called her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1962. She is survived by her parents Abel and Isabel Serna; son Manuel Aranda Jr.; partner Victor Padilla; brothers,

sisters,

cousins and

friends. She

touched the lives of many and will be truly missed. A Rosary will

be recited on

Friday, June 21,

2019 at 10:30

a.m. with a

communion

service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at

Our Lady

Of Guadalupe Catholic

Church, 1860 Griegos NW. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4Th St. NW.

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019
