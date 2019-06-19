Beverly J. Aranda
Beverly J.
Aranda fought a long valiant battle with her illness. She tried her hardest to enjoy her time with her family and friends. She was loving and caring and always doing for others. The Lord called her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1962. She is survived by her parents Abel and Isabel Serna; son Manuel Aranda Jr.; partner Victor Padilla; brothers,
sisters,
cousins and
friends. She
touched the lives of many and will be truly missed. A Rosary will
be recited on
Friday, June 21,
2019 at 10:30
a.m. with a
communion
service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at
Our Lady
Of Guadalupe Catholic
Church, 1860 Griegos NW. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4Th St. NW.
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019