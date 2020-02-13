Beverly Jean Oppedahl
Beverly Oppedahl, age 60, a beloved fixture of Albuquerque's volunteer community, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Beverly was well known for her generosity, kindness, and indomitable spirit. Her passion for helping people was surpassed only by her infectious ability to have fun. An unwavering believer, Beverly personified the Lord's agape love for all his children. For those who knew her Beverly was, in short, unforgettable.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Shanan, Michael, and Heather; and her nine grandchildren, Noah, Randall, Jacob, Riley, Regan, Asher, Olive, Hannah, and Collin. She is also survived by her brother, Larry; and sisters, Cheryl, Pam, and Linda. She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also touched by Beverly's life were numerous BBBS and foster children, visiting international students, and countless others. Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Michael, and mother, Florence. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE, with a reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Beverly at
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020