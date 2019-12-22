Beverly Joyce Garcia
1928-2019
Beverly Joyce Garcia passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 91. Born to Thomas and Elizabeth Gibson on August 31,1928 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Proceeded in death by her husband Oliver in 1975 and daughter Callie Lynn in 1986. Survivors include son Kevin and wife Loretta, grandchildren; Terra Enns of Bothel WA., Ryan and Kelsey Garcia, sister Kay Royster and husband Ron. Additional survivors include great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place. As per Joyce's request, no services will be held. Family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
Special thanks to Camino Assisted Living and Las Palomas nursing staff.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019