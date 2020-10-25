Beverly LampleOur beautiful mother, Beverly Lample went to sleep in Jesus on October 21, 2020. She was born in Clyde, Kansas on August 21, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents Hal and Pynx Hester and Her beloved husband Charles.Beverly worked the drug wall at Walgreens for 24 years. At a very young age she helped run her parents dry cleaning business. She also volunteered at Presbyterian Hospital as a Pink Lady. She was a very caring person who was always helping those less fortunate. She was a loving Mother, a great friend and never met a stranger. She loved her dogs that she had throughout the years and loved to do word search puzzles. Most importantly, she loved the Lord.Beverly enjoyed camping at Heron Lake with her daughter Dana and going to garage sales with daughter Vickie. Beverly is survived by her daughters Vickie (Joe) and Dana, grandchildren Eric and Jason Ricks, and grand pup Elijah.Special Thanks to Rita Logan who always went above and beyond to be there for Mom. It will never be forgotten. Special Thanks also to Julia Cumerfood for all the times she visited with Mom, Rae Robinson for her excellent home care skills and her gentleness, volunteer Mary Figiel for all the respite breaks, and Stephanie Gonzales with Kindred Hospice for their loving care.Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us and always paving the way for us. You were simply magnificent and we will miss you so much. We love you. Your daughters Vickie and Dana. See you on "Resurrection Day".Private services will be taking place. To leave a condolence please visit