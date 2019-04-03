Bill Gray Douglas







Bill Gray Douglas, Tuesday, September 11, 1934 to Friday March 29, 2019, 84,



passed away



peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Bill grew up with his mother and grandparents on a cattle ranch outside of Lovington New Mexico. He proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Following his return to the States he became a City of Albuquerque Policeman and attended the University of New Mexico where he met his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Wofford Douglas of Santa Fe. Together Bill and Barbara embarked on an adventurous path of higher education in Anthropology at Mexico City College, Mexico City. Bill went on to earn his Ph.D. in Medical Anthropology from Stanford University in 1969. While earning his Ph.D. Bill also worked for the Department of Psychiatry teaching the first graduating class of The University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He continued teaching at UNM Medical School for many years, ultimately joining the Indian Health Service and retiring after 33 years of commitment to the nation's Native Americans. Bill was an adventurous soul with a passion for aeronautics and excitement. As a young man he obtained his single engine airplane pilot's license and did a fair amount of skydiving. He fell in love with hot air ballooning in 1972 while attending the First World Hot Air Balloon Championship, and thus began a lifelong affair with Ballooning. Bill "lured" Frank Bacon into joining him crewing for the 1973 Irish National entry in the Second World Hot Air Balloon Championships. Following this event, Bill and Frank brought together a marvelous



group of people who would share in the purchase of what would be the first in a long succession of five hot air balloons that continues to provide fun with family and friends. Bill's other passion involved the restoration and sailing of trimaran boats. He loved the water and the history surrounding the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. Bill will always be remembered for his fierce commitment to his family and friends and his contagious laugh. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Connor; step father, Herbert R. Douglas; and grandparents, Willie and Jennie Gray. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Dianna and Angela Douglas; son, Brian Berrey; three grandchildren, Kalynn Jaramillo, David and Meredith Berrey; and many extended family and wonderful friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 3:30 â€" 6:30 p.m. at Hotel Andaluz 125 2nd St. NW, ABQ, NM 87102.



A Graveside Service will



be held on Friday, April



5, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at SFNC.



Should friends desire,



donations to Animal



Humane NM



Should friends desire, donations to Animal Humane NM would be welcomed.



