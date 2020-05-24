Bill Ham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Ham





Bill Ham, born in July 1921, passed in peace at the age of 98 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley and her family and daughters, Kathryn Cranston and husband, Russ, and Mary Briggs and husband, Richard. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and husband. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. He was successful in his careers in sales and later in quality control for the U.S. Postal Service. Bill then enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Albuquerque, NM for over 30 years. He will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Bill at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved