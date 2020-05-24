Bill Ham
Bill Ham, born in July 1921, passed in peace at the age of 98 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley and her family and daughters, Kathryn Cranston and husband, Russ, and Mary Briggs and husband, Richard. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and husband. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. He was successful in his careers in sales and later in quality control for the U.S. Postal Service. Bill then enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Albuquerque, NM for over 30 years. He will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Bill at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Bill Ham, born in July 1921, passed in peace at the age of 98 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley and her family and daughters, Kathryn Cranston and husband, Russ, and Mary Briggs and husband, Richard. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and husband. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. He was successful in his careers in sales and later in quality control for the U.S. Postal Service. Bill then enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Albuquerque, NM for over 30 years. He will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Bill at www.FrenchFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.