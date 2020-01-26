Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Joseph Helwig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Joseph Helwig







Bill Joseph Helwig, Retired U.S. Army Major Bill Joseph Helwig, age 78, passed away peacefully at his La Vida Llena home Friday, January 10, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harry Helwig; and his sister, Barbara.



Bill is survived by dear friend and "sister," Sandy Cody; friend and "brother," Rick Draker; and cousins, Bronwen Crothers, Alice Harmon and husband, Charles, Nancy Ames, Herb Helwig and Walter Helwig.



Bill received his education at Placer Union High School in Auburn, CA, and obtained his bachelor's degree at the University of Washington, Seattle, WA. An officer in the United States Army, Bill was commissioned Second Lieutenant, Adjutant General Corps, United States Army Reserve on June 15, 1963, and retired from active duty as Major, Regular Army on September 30, 1983. Bill was a Vietnam veteran. He was the recipient of several awards, among these were: Bronze Star Medal and Bronze Star Medal (First Oak leaf Cluster) for Meritorious Service; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Bar and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm (Unit Citation).



Bill was also generous in his support of several charities: AMVETS, , The Full Life Foundation - La Vida Llena, Alcoholics Anonymous, Marines Memorial Association, Vietnam Veterans of America, University of Washington Alumni Association and many more.



Bill was a unique and gifted man and he will be greatly missed by family and friends whose lives he touched in many ways.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at La Vida Llena Retirement Community (Carter Hall), 10501 Lagrima De Oro Road NE, Albuquerque NM. Interment ceremony will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, January 31, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at



