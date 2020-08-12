Bill K. HangesBill K. Hanges, age 59, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albuquerque, NM on September 29, 1960, he was the son of Greek immigrants, his mother, Sia Hanges, and his late father, Gus (Kosta) Hanges. He is also survived by his sister, Thoula Hanges Mallory and her husband, Gary Mallory; his niece, Maria Mallory Diaz and husband, Bernardo Diaz; his grandniece, Aida Diaz; his niece and goddaughter, Anna Mallory; his nephew, Paul Mallory and his partner, Shannon Palermo. Bill grew up in Grants, NM and later moved to Albuquerque where he graduated from Sandia High School. He continued his education at the University of New Mexico where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Architecture. He worked briefly for Contract Associates before moving to Dallas where he also became licensed as an interior designer. He worked several years for the Spencer Company where he designed beautiful, modern office interiors and became one of their top designers. Bill was artistically gifted in many ways. His colorful art fills the walls of his family's home and his mural was on display at his church for many years. He also painted murals for many weddings at his church. Many of his works told a story and Bill enthusiastically relayed those stories.He also loved classic films and fashion, which carried over into his personal style. Bill was always impeccably dressed. Bill was active in his church choir and a member of the original Greek dance troupe at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the seventies. He built intricate worlds out of Legos and was a child at heart. Throughout his life, but especially near its end, his mother, Sia, was his rock and he loved her dearly. His playful nature and sense of humor endeared him to many, and he will be greatly missed.Trisagion Service will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas.Due to current circumstances, there will be a private Service for family and close friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with Interment to follow immediately at Fairview Cemetery. Please join us graveside with mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. 308 High St., Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at