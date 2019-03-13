Bill L. Olson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill L. Olson.
Age 92, loving husband father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 13, 2019