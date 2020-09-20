Bill Manire







William L. "Bill" Manire of Lewisville, TX passed away on Thursday, September 10th. He was the son of E.L. and Zera Manire and was born in Roanoke, Texas on March 4, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Killgore Manire, and his son, Michael Manire. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Manire Brown, son-in-law David A. Brown and two grand children, Austin and Erin Brown all of Flower Mound, Texas. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. At the end of the war, he was the Sergeant Major of Laoag Army Air Base in Luzon, Philippines. After his military time, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from TCU in Ft Worth and a Master's Degree from New Mexico Highlands University. Bill moved to NM in 1948 and was a teacher in NM for 38 years-8 years in Springer, NM and 30 years at Highland High in ABQ as Business Dept. Chairman. He also worked as teacher and an adult evening school coordinator for Albuquerque Technical and Vocational Institute for 15 years.



After retiring from the schools, he and Mary had for 7 years, a desk-top publishing business called "Memories Abound." He and his wife, Mary, were active members of Los Altos Christian Church in ABQ for over 40 years. He moved back to Texas to be near family in 2007. In the past year, he published two books, "Buggies to Iphones" and "A Brief History of the Texas Manires from 1710" and has a third book, a compilation of the stories of his life, that will be published this fall. His body was willed to the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He will be buried in Trophy Club, Texas next to his wife, parents, grandparents and great grandparents.





