Billie Lee "Bill" Palmer, Passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born in Midland, MI on August 24, 1932, the son of the late Edwin J. Palmer and Eva H. (Stout) Palmer - McCann. Billie graduated in 1951 from Saint Charles High School in Michigan. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force where he took his basic training in New York. From there he was stationed in Albuquerque, NM at Kirtland Air Force Base. He met his future wife Marilyn Seuntjens at a USO dance. They were married on November 13, 1954. After serving four years in the service, he went to work at Jones Motor Company and then started his career at Sandia National Labs, as a painter. Billie retired from there in October of 1993. Over the years Billie did painting and lettering for numerous race car drivers, from Dirt Track to Indy Cars. Billie was a Race Track announcer for Speedway Park and Duke City Raceway for numerous years. Billie is survived by his wife, Marilyn of over 60 years; sons, Dean and Tim Palmer; daughters, Kathy Byers and Linda Means; grandsons, Justin and Aaron Means; siblings, Joyce Short, Denny (Janet) Palmer and half brother Jimmy (Dee) Cobb; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond " Punky" Palmer; brother, Charles Palmer Sr.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Billie's honor to UNM Burn Center. A huge thank you to UNM Burn Center, Kim Baldonado and the team at Heritage Hospice. Billie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



