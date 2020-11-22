Billie T. LeveretteBillie T. Leverette passed away at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in Thibodaux, LA to Joseph and Anita Thibodaux and grew up on their farm in the country six miles from the town of Thibodaux. After high school graduation, she went to business school in Baton Rouge, LA and upon graduating worked for an insurance company there. She met (on a blind date) and later married Robert R. Leverette, while he was a student at LSU. After getting his degree from LSU, Robert was commissioned in the United States Air Force and was assigned to pilot training in Georgia. That began Billie's 29 years of military life. She enjoyed Air Force life and participated in many Air Force functions and organizations. After traveling around the U.S. and living in many states, Billie and family moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1981, and made Albuquerque their retirement home.The joy of her life was her family. She dedicated her life to raising her four children, Susan, Thomas, Nancy, and John. Billie elected to be a stay-at-home mom, so she could raise them in a loving environment with the life values she practiced daily. At this job she was extremely successful. All four of her children graduated from college, two with master's degrees, and became outstanding Christian members of their families and their communities. An excellent example of how she influenced and guided her large family was the family reunions in Destin, FL, where about thirty family members all lived in a large house on the beach and all had a loving and happy time. Billie had thirteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Billie loved working with flowers so after the kids left the nest she worked in various Albuquerque flower shops, she taught flower arranging at Parks College, and finally opened her own flower shop in the Lomas and Juan Tabo shopping center.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services are being delayed until she can have a catholic funeral mass and proper celebration of her life. Her final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Billie at