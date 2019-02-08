Billiejo Markham







Billiejo Markham, Age 54, Passed away in her sleep, Wednesday, January



30,2019. Following the death of her beloved Martin Jaramillo.



Billiejo, grew up in Maine and relocated to New Mexico at the start of her high school years. She lived in T or C, Las Cruces, and Albuquerque. She could light up any room and make friends with anyone. She was forever a sales person from selling magazines to cars and finishing her life as a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway.



She is survived by her children Angie Elliott, Lila Jaramillo, Anthony



Jaramillo along with his wife Tiffany and their 3 kids. She is also survived by her ex-husband Mick and his son Luke and wife Arsa, her brother Richard Markham, nephew Michael Markham Jr., her Uncle Charlie, Martin's family, and many friends who became her family.



A memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9th, 2019, at



Asbury United Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM.



There will be a reception to



follow after at the Church.



