Billy Baca
1974-2020
Billy Baca, age 46, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on August 4,
2020.
William Christopher Baca,known as BILLY
BACA "Uncle
Paparazzi", was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM. He was a respected, good, kind man with a big heart. Billy was passionate, loving, generous, and loyal. He displayed that love and passion as a kid playing sports, an adult working side by side with his father and son as an electrician. Billy treasured watching his nieces and nephews playing sports, especially watching his Dallas Cowboys, and all the time he spent with his family, including his beloved puppies Lily and Phil. He will forever be in our hearts, cherished in our memories, and remembered as the amazing bright light in the room. Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Yvette Baca; grandparents, Ubaldo and Celina Romero and grandfather, Ramon Baca. He is survived by his son, Billy Baca; parents, Billy Baca and Rosemary Torres; sister, Melanie and husband, George Cotinola; nieces, Georgieana, Izabella and Milani Cotinola, Mariah Marquez and Mateo Chavez. Services will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at San Clemente Catholic Church, beginning with a Public Visitation at 9:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM, a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and Interment following at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank friends and family for all the prayers and support. Please sign Billy's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral
Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM