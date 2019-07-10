Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Charles Caskey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Charles Caskey







Billy Charles



Caskey, 85, of Albuquerque, NM a dedicated husband and father passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Saturday, July 6th,



2019. Billy was



born in Oklahoma City, OK on July 2, 1934 and was raised in Linthicum Heights, MD. Billy graduated from Glen Burnie High School and then attended college at MIT where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from MIT he married his high school sweetheart Audrey Irma Hildebrand whom he was married to for 64 wonderful years. As part of their honeymoon Billy and Irma moved to Albuquerque, NM where Billy had accepted a job at Sandia National Laboratories. Billy worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 38 years before retiring. One of the more enjoyable projects he



worked on at Sandia was helping establish the



Robotic Vehicle Range. He was a lifetime member of the Association of Mechanical Engineering and was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. Billy loved to square dance as a member of the Square Ups Dance Club where he made numerous lifelong friends. When Billy first moved to Albuquerque, he was active in Boy Scouts as a scout master of Troop 4 where he introduced his two boys Russell and Jeffrey to love of the outdoors. Billy was also a member of an RV club and enjoyed numer-



ous trips with



close friends.



Billy received



golf clubs as a retirement gift and became an avid golfer. Billy was able to build or fix just about anything and earned the nickname of "Maestro" due to the many people Billy helped solve household, automobile or computer problems while wearing a white lab coat. Billy is survived by his wife, Audrey Irma Caskey; sister, Nancy Voss of Maryland; brother, David Caskey and wife Beth of Virginia; sons, Russell and wife Julie, Jeffrey and wife Susan; grandchildren, Collins, Jesse, and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Kash and Madison; and a number of a nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at La Vida Llena, 10501 Lagrima De Oro Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111. Donations in Billy's honor can be made to the Boy Scouts of America, , Joy Junction, or The Storehouse New Mexico. Please see visit our online guestbook for Billy at



www.frenchfunerals.com.



