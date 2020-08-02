1/1
Billy Gene Carlen
Carlen, age 66, of Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by family in his home following a short battle with cancer. Billy, an Army Veteran, moved to Albuquerque in 1984 and worked for Sandia National Laboratories until he retired. He was a family man and has been noted to always have a kid in his lap. He and his wife Diana of 47 years, raised their family here. He was a member of the Believer's Center, was involved in both Boy and Girl Scouts, was an avid baseball fan, especially the Isotopes, and became a fan of Lobo Men's basketball. Billy is survived by his wife, Diana; four children, Billy (Veerle) Carlen, Melanie Theriot, Meggie (Jason) Vlasovetz, and Emily (David) Bracken. He also leaves six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Family would like to thank Dr. Lance Rudolph, Dr. Sean Mazer and NMHI staff, Dr. Pelosi and NMCC staff, and Hospice of New Mexico including Dr. Goodman, Adam, Chasie, Natalie, Corey, and Candace for the excellent care provided over the years. Services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 12 noon at FRENCH - Lomas. Private burial to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the NMCC foundation. Please visit our online guest book for Billy at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
12:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
