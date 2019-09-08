Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Gene Williams







Heaven has gained a new song minister with the passing of our beloved Billy "Bill" Williams on August 20, 2019. Bill was promoted to heaven after an arduous battle of body, comforted in the loving arms of his wife Mary, and now is rejoicing in heaven that he can savor ice cream and sing without pain again.



Bill â€" PoPo- Williams was born on June 5, 1927 in Floris, Oklahoma. He served in the Coast Guard and then attended Abilene Christian University, where earned a BS in Marketing & a Minor in Bible.



For over 50 years, Bill worked as a life insurance agent and chartered financial consultant; he loved to help and educate others about insurance and was passionate about his work. He qualified for the company's Top Ten Club for six consecutive years and continued to be a very successful agent winning many other awards over the years. Most of all, Bill was very committed to knowing scripture and living an authentic life of faith. He was active in his church and lived out his faith as a worship leader, deacon, elder, and bible class teacher. Bill is also fondly remembered as a fixer, a joke teller and a singer of Gods praises, a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UNM Lobos, and a man with many many projects.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents A. C. and Mamie Williams, stepmother Marjorie Williams, his sister Bonnie Lee Ratts and brother Don D Williams & his first wife Barbara Anne Van Zandt Williams. He is survived by his wife Mary Ella Williams; children with Barbara: Karen Anne Juarez and husband Jerry of Vancouver, WA; Gary Wayne Williams and wife Jennifer Bybee Williams of Fort Worth, TX; Kathy Lee Thomas and husband Randall Craig Thomas of Portland, OR; Elizabeth Anne Williams of Albuquerque, NM; and Rebecca Lee Williams of Mesa, AZ; His children gained by marriage; Cynthia Ann Kasper and husband Steve Kasper of Redding, CA; and James Taylorand his wife Deborah Taylor of Alb., NM. He was also very blessed with his 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his oldest brother, Wayne Williams of Shell Knob MO.



Service will be held at Netherworld Park Church of Christ at 10am September 21st, 2019. Bill's ashes will be buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family requests that any donations be made to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home or the Albuquerque Christian School.



