BJ Garnjost, age 85, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on March 15, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Garnjost, and parents, John and Ella Westra. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Sallee (Steve) of Albuquerque, and Pam Bortolussi of Knoxville, TN and brother, Curt Westra of Cave Creek, AZ. She has 2 grandsons, Richard Sallee (Juliana) of Albuquerque and Matthew Sallee (Lauren) of Victoria, BC, Canada. Her great-grandchildren are Tiffany of Albuquerque and Isaac of Victoria. BJ was a medical transcriber during her working years but her real loves included her family, birding and traveling. She and husband, Chuck, spent many years living/traveling in their RV's. BJ loved nature and all its beauty but most especially birding! She spent many hours teaching her family what she knew! Many thanks go to the staff of The Retreat at Oxbow North and Heartland Hospice for all their care and compassion shown to BJ and her family. There will be no formal services at BJ's request. Her ashes will be spread in her favorite mountains by her family at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rio Grande Nature Center, the National Park Foundation or the National Audubon Society.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020

