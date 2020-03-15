Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Winifred Cabell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM La Vida Llena Send Flowers Obituary

Blanche Winifred Cabell passed away from sudden cardiac death on February 22, 2020 at 4:55 p.m. at La Vida Llena Retirement Community in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Blanche was born on July 31, 1924 in Los Angeles, California. Blanche was widowed three times starting with William Dendy, an engineer, in 1953. Bill (William) died of a brain tumor at the age of 33 in 1958. Blanche moved to England with her two sons, Eric & Frahnz, for three years and then moved back to live in Del Mar, California, where she met James Shelton, a chef in La Jolla, California. James moved the family to Monroe, Washington where he lived until 19784 when he died at work from a massive heart attack.



Blanche remarried a third time to Pat Cabell (an engineer at the Hanford Project in Seattle, Washington) in 1982. Pat died in 2004 from complications from heart stent surgery.



Blanche loved social interaction along with her favorite wine libation. Blanche was President of the Everett Youth Symphony for three years in Everett, Washington. She was a kind and warm-hearted woman always giving to people and her strong faith carried her through many difficult situations. Her many friends at La Vida Llena and others she touched will miss her very much. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.



A Celebration of Life will be held at La Vida Llena on April 17th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



