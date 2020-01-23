Blas F. Hoehne







Blas F. Hoehne, 91 of Pintada, NM, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's home on Monday, January 20, 2020.



Blas was born on February 1, 1928 in Pintada, NM to the home of Blas Hoehne, Sr. and Maria Magdalena (Pacheco) Hoehne. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Chavez Funeral Home in Santa Rosa. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6 pm at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, with the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10am with a luncheon to be served immediately following the Funeral Mass at the Blue Hole Convention Center in Santa Rosa. Interment will follow at 3pm at Holy Family Cemetery in Pintada, NM.



