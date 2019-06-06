Bob Biehl
Albuquerque, NM - Bob Biehl, 73, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home after a 3 month struggle with pancreatic cancer.
He leaves his wife of 9 years, Theda Snidow Biehl; his step-children, Rhonda and Rev. Rick Mitchell, Rev. Chris and Cindy Snidow, and Randi and Dick Stone; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren who called him Bob-o; his sister, Jane Carlson; nephew, Ernie Carlson; and many close friends.
Bob was a member at Berean Baptist Church, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 in the morning.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019