Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Grzywacz. View Sign









On Friday, April 5, 2019, Bob Grzywacz, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74.



Bob was born on August 5, 1944, to Mathias and Clara (Newman) Grzywacz in Monroe, North Carolina. On May 8, 2010, he married Debby Halterman in their new home in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was passionate about rescuing stray dogs. Throughout his life, many dogs adopted him. He was an entrepreneur and successfully operated many different businesses. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His love of the outdoors, camping, exploring, fishing and hunting is still being



enjoyed by his two sons.



He is survived by his wife, Debby Halterman; his children, Andy and Miila (Gumm) Grzywacz



and son Conner; and Dan and Angelina (Rice)



Matuszak and children



Cayden and Madeline. He was also grampa to Debby's grandchild, Snow White.



A Celebration of Bob's Life is pending. Donations can be made to



Bob GrzywaczOn Friday, April 5, 2019, Bob Grzywacz, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74.Bob was born on August 5, 1944, to Mathias and Clara (Newman) Grzywacz in Monroe, North Carolina. On May 8, 2010, he married Debby Halterman in their new home in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico.Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was passionate about rescuing stray dogs. Throughout his life, many dogs adopted him. He was an entrepreneur and successfully operated many different businesses. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His love of the outdoors, camping, exploring, fishing and hunting is still beingenjoyed by his two sons.He is survived by his wife, Debby Halterman; his children, Andy and Miila (Gumm) Grzywaczand son Conner; and Dan and Angelina (Rice)Matuszak and childrenCayden and Madeline. He was also grampa to Debby's grandchild, Snow White.A Celebration of Bob's Life is pending. Donations can be made to NMDOG.org , an organization Bob wholeheartedly supported. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close