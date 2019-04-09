Bob Grzywacz
On Friday, April 5, 2019, Bob Grzywacz, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74.
Bob was born on August 5, 1944, to Mathias and Clara (Newman) Grzywacz in Monroe, North Carolina. On May 8, 2010, he married Debby Halterman in their new home in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was passionate about rescuing stray dogs. Throughout his life, many dogs adopted him. He was an entrepreneur and successfully operated many different businesses. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His love of the outdoors, camping, exploring, fishing and hunting is still being
enjoyed by his two sons.
He is survived by his wife, Debby Halterman; his children, Andy and Miila (Gumm) Grzywacz
and son Conner; and Dan and Angelina (Rice)
Matuszak and children
Cayden and Madeline. He was also grampa to Debby's grandchild, Snow White.
A Celebration of Bob's Life is pending. Donations can be made to NMDOG.org, an organization Bob wholeheartedly supported.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 9, 2019