Bob Riddle











Bob Riddle, born March 21, 1956, died in Mesa Arizona on February 17, 2019.



Bob's personal trademark was his quiet, magnetic, kind, easy, and fun disposition - ever loyal and reliable.



Bob met Laura Thielman, "the love of his life", in high school, and that remained true throughout their 40 year marriage. Bob and Laura joyfully parented two sons, Scott and David Riddle, now both working and living in Albuquerque. Bob began his professional life in the wholesale foods business in 1981 with Southwest Distributing Company in Las Cruces. At the time of his death, he was Senior Buyer for Shamrock Foods, having been named "Buyer of the Year" in that position.



While mourning his loss, we celebrate the much loved person he shared with all of us.



Bob is survived by his wife, Laura, and sons Scott and David. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019

