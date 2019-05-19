Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Sterchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Sterchi



1938-2019











On May 8, 2019 Bob Sterchi,



friend of many



and resident of



Ruidoso for the



last 27 years,



passed away with his family by his side, in Scotts-



dale Arizona.



Bob grew up



in the Highland



Park area of Dallas, Texas



and graduated with 2



degrees from Southern



Methodist University.



In his professional life Bob worked as an Enrolled Actuary and as a Banker primarily with Sunwest Bank in Albuquerque



where as a Senior Vice President he was in charge of the design and administration of the Employee Benefit Program for the approximate 2,500 employees of Sunwest around the state of New Mexico for over 20 years. During this time period Bob was appointed by Governor Bruce King as a Charter Member of the New Mexico Health Policy Commission. Bob was President of the Medicine Business Coalition of New Mexico, was Chairman of the Presbyterian Hospital Foundation Associates, was Chairman of the New Mexico Tax Institute, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.



Upon the sale of Sunwest Bank in 1992 Bob took advantage of the early retirement package (which he designed) and moved to Ruidoso in the southern mountains of New Mexico, a place he had come to love when visiting Ruidoso as a child on vacations with his parents and grandparents.



In Ruidoso, Bob had the pleasure of being able to represent both the Presbyterian Health Plan and Pioneer Bank in the Ruidoso area. Bob also had the honor of serving as a Member of the Ruidoso



Village Council



from 1996-2004.



Bob is survived by his wife Jule, his daughter



Shannon Eghlimi of Scottsdale, Arizona who has



far surpassed



her Dad in



her healthcare



career; Shannon's husband, Cameron Eghlimi, a restaurateur in the Phoenix/Scottsdale community, and two amazingly talented grandsons, Sean Eghlimi and Ryan Eghlimi. Although Bob was preceded in death by his brother Ken Sterchi in



2012, he is survived by



three other brothers and



sisters; Arline Worsham



along with her husband, John, of Houston, Texas; the Reverend Margaret Sterchi, a retired Episcopalian Minister; and brother William Sterchi,



acclaimed actor (https://



www.imdb.com/



name/nm0827429/bio) and



his wife, Rose, of



Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Bob and Jule became standard bearers for abandoned animals in Ruidoso and Lincoln County. All of their adopted animals became Bob's life in retirement. Many friends have commented over the years that if there is an afterlife, they would like to come back as one of Bob's dogs. Bob liked to quote Will Rogers, "I don't know if dogs go to heaven, but I want to go where they go." Bob along with his wife jule were named Humanitarians of the year by the Lincon County Humane



Society in 2013.



Services for Bob will be private. His ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at First Christian Church. Memorials for Bob may be made to the Humane Society of Lincoln County or .



