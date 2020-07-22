Bobbie Kelley

Bobbie Sue Kelley
Bobbie Sue Kelley, age 88, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed into Heaven Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter,
Humane Society, or animal rescue of choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Bobbie Sue Kelley at www.FrenchFunerals.com