Bobbie Kelley
Bobbie Sue Kelley





Bobbie Sue Kelley, age 88, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed into Heaven Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter,

Humane Society, or animal rescue of choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Bobbie Sue Kelley at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
