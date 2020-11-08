1/1
Bobbie Lacy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jones Lacy



LACY â€" Bobbie Jones, age 89, a longtime resident of Valley Gardens neighborhood passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from natural causes after a long battle with various illnesses.

She had been a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias care facility for the past five years. Bobbi is survived by her five children, Tamara Lacy, Freeman Lacy, Jr., Kathie Lacy Storost, Bruce Lacy and Edward Lacy; her three grandsons, Jeremie Storost, Joshua Lacy, and Yannick Lacy; and extended family members in Hobbs, NM and Houston, TX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held at a future date to be scheduled. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Manuel Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guest book for Bobbi at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 8, 2020
Had the privilege of crossing the Pettus Bridge with her and my family a few years ago. Her life was a remarkable triumph or courage and love. Was an honor to know her.
Jonathan Amsbary
Friend
November 8, 2020
Jonathan Amsbary
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved