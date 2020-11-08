Bobbie Jones Lacy
LACY â€" Bobbie Jones, age 89, a longtime resident of Valley Gardens neighborhood passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from natural causes after a long battle with various illnesses.
She had been a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias care facility for the past five years. Bobbi is survived by her five children, Tamara Lacy, Freeman Lacy, Jr., Kathie Lacy Storost, Bruce Lacy and Edward Lacy; her three grandsons, Jeremie Storost, Joshua Lacy, and Yannick Lacy; and extended family members in Hobbs, NM and Houston, TX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held at a future date to be scheduled. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Manuel Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guest book for Bobbi at www.FrenchFunerals.com