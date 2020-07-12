Bobbie Mae Brown
Bobbie Mae Brown, age 96, a resident of Albuquerque since 1970, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Her husband, William Henry Brown, died in 1991. She is survived by two sons, Timothy Glynn Brown, and Gregory Lynn Brown, both of Albuquerque; and a sister, Jerry Goodman of Round Rock, TX.
Mrs. Brown was a member of the United Methodist Church. Mrs. Brown worked for Montgomery Ward and later collected and sold antiques at antique malls.
Graveside Services will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate
Please visit our online guestbook for Bobbie at www.FrenchFunerals.com