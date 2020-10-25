Bobbie Limont Posey







June 18, 1935 â€" October 17, 2020







Barbara Limont Posey, always known as Bobbie to family and friends, passed away on October 17 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born in the New York City borough of Queens. Her father was Francis Limont, and her mother was Frances Limont.



During her long life, Bobbie lived in Massachusetts, New Orleans, and California, before settling in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She attended the College of William and Mary, later graduating from the University of California, Berkley. An avid and talented sportswoman in college and throughout her life, in 1963 she played in the Women's Amateur Championship of the USGA in Williamstown, Mass. Until arthritis hampered her ability to participate in the sports she loved, Bobbie was an enthusiastic and talented golfer and tennis player. When rheumatoid arthritis made that difficult, she turned her talents to teaching young people about sports, and her nephew Tom Newsted was her most devoted student and golf partner.



After moving to Albuquerque in 1967, Bobbie quickly found friends, and became the training director of the Sandia Dog Obedience Club. She showed dogs in obedience, conformation and tracking competitions, and her beloved basset hounds earned multiple titles in all venues. Later in life, Bobbie owned the ASAP print shop, and eventually went to work for Hawkwatch International, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve the environment through scientific research on raptors. Bobbie became an expert on raptorsâ€"eagles, hawks, kites, falcons, and owlsâ€"and was a devoted and widely respected volunteer for Hawkwatch for some 20 years until she retired.



Bobbie suffered from many debilitating health problems over the years, but NEVER complained. Even at the end, if asked how she felt, she would smile and say she was just fine. Her failing health over the years never stopped Bobbie from baking wonderful cakes, pies, and cookies, and she always brought one of her specialties to any gathering. She was a devout Christian and lived those principles daily, and was an example to many.



Bobbie is survived by her niece Mary Connor Limont, of Palm Desert, California and many great friends. She became a beloved member of the Naughton-Newsted family and was known as Aunt Bobbie by all. No holiday celebration was complete without Aunt Bobbie in attendance, and her cheerful demeanor and wonderful laugh made those celebrations even better.



Among those who mourn her loss are Annie and Peter Newsted; son Tom; son Tim, wife Jennifer and their four children, Aiden, Liam, Rylan and Brynlee Newsted; Penny Naughton Beaumont, her husband Roger, and children Eric Beaumont, Anne Beaumont, Kate Taggard Mason and her husband Greg. Her loving smile and her cheery laugh will be missed by many.



No funeral service will be held, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but a celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Hawkwatch International, 2240 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Special thanks go to Ann Newsted and her family who provided such loving care in her last years.





