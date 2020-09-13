1/1
Bobby Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby (Bob) G. Jacobs



At the age of 71 Bob left his earthly body to walk with the Angels on 9/2/20. Born in Hugo Oklahoma. He attended Jewelry school in Paris, Texas. Bob was an amazing jewelry designer, goldsmith and silversmith. He moved to Tyler, Texas to open his own Jewelry business. Bob became a Mason and belonged to Lodge #1233 Tyler, Texas, then became a Shriner and belonged to Sharon Shrine in Tyler, Texas. In 1993 he moved to Albuquerque where he continued his career as a Jeweler until he retired. Bob was a member of Hiram Lodge #13 and Ballut Abyad Shrine in Albuquerque. One of his loves was being a Shrine Clown for many years.

He was an enthusiastic motorcycle rider for many years belonging to GWRRA and Rio Grande Riders. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his loving stepdaughter Michelle Young, stepson Wayne Clark (Corby) and boys, granddaughter Makayla Clark, grandson Aaron Clark, brother Merle of Tulsa Ok, brother-in-law Alan Ringshall, sister-in-law Heather Tate, and many loving nephews, nieces and friends.

A masonic service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Ballut Abyad Shrine Operations Funds or the National Kidney Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved