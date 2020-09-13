Bobby Jacobs

Bobby (Bob) G. Jacobs
At the age of 71 Bob left his earthly body to walk with the Angels on 9/2/20. Born in Hugo Oklahoma. He attended Jewelry school in Paris, Texas. Bob was an amazing jewelry designer, goldsmith and silversmith. He moved to Tyler, Texas to open his own Jewelry business. Bob became a Mason and belonged to Lodge #1233 Tyler, Texas, then became a Shriner and belonged to Sharon Shrine in Tyler, Texas. In 1993 he moved to Albuquerque where he continued his career as a Jeweler until he retired. Bob was a member of Hiram Lodge #13 and Ballut Abyad Shrine in Albuquerque. One of his loves was being a Shrine Clown for many years.
He was an enthusiastic motorcycle rider for many years belonging to GWRRA and Rio Grande Riders. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his loving stepdaughter Michelle Young, stepson Wayne Clark (Corby) and boys, granddaughter Makayla Clark, grandson Aaron Clark, brother Merle of Tulsa Ok, brother-in-law Alan Ringshall, sister-in-law Heather Tate, and many loving nephews, nieces and friends.
A masonic service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Ballut Abyad Shrine Operations Funds or the National Kidney Foundation
