Bonifacio A. Lopez
Bonifacio (Boney) A. Lopez, age 94, passed away May 14, 2019 in Vadito, NM in the arms of his two loving daughters, Margaret Lopez-Coplen and Arlene Lopez. Dad's funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church located at 811 Guaymas Pl., NE with the Rosary at 10:30 AM Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Tuesday morning at 9:45 AM. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's paper. Please visit Bonifacio's online obit at www.salazarfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2019