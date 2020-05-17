Bonnie Hood
Bonnie A. Hood





Bonnie A. Hood went to be with the Lord Sunday the 10th of May, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her two sons; five grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Owens Hood & her daughter Kathy Garcia.

Bonnie loved life to the fullest, which included dancing, cooking, traveling with Owens and spending time with her family. Her humor, kindness and spirit will be missed greatly.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
