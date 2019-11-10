Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean Davidson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Jean Davidson







Bonnie Jean Davidson passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Albuquerque at the age of 94.



Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Davidson of Albuquerque, and Rod (Barbara) Davidson of Fort Jones, CA. She also leaves two grandsons and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Davidson.



Bonnie was born on April 2, 1925 in Crawford, NE to William and Lyda Maple. She and her family relocated to California shortly after her high school graduation in 1942. She married the love of her life, Howard Davidson, on August 27, 1944 in Vallejo, CA. Bonnie was very proud that she supported the war effort by becoming a crane operator on Mare Island while Howard was off in the pacific on a Navy destroyer. After her two sons were of school age, Bonnie re-entered the work force in the electronic industry. By 1972, her job took her and Howard to Albuquerque where they both remained the rest of their lives. Shortly after her retirement, Bonnie became active in the quilting group at Bear Canyon Senior Center where she made many beautiful quilts. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.



A Committal Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM 87501. Please visit our online guestbook for Bonnie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



