Brad Richard



Spangler, 64,



passed away unexpectedly on



4/2/2020. He was born on October 10, 1955 in Columbus, OH to Paul and Carol 'Kay" Spangler. In



1978, he graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in Education and was an active member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Brad worked for New York Life, JCPenney Co., Home Depot and Macy's. He lived in OH, PA, NY, NC, FL, NM & MI.Brad selflessly put his family first and loved making people laugh. With an upbeat attitude and a contagious laugh, he found positivism in everything. His smile lit up a room, and you felt his presence in the "dad jokes" and funny nicknames he gave to others. The light of Brad's life were his three children. As their greatest supporter, he loved watching his boys play sports; attending Shane's band performances, and assisting Trace attain his Eagle Scout status. Likewise, he enjoyed watching his daughter at cheer competitions. Brad also loved riding his Harley with his wife Christine taking rides wherever the road lead. He was passionate about golf, took physical fitness seriously, and loved doing yard. Recently,



Brad enjoyed



playing cards,



board games and puzzles with his family, as Family was everything. Brad will be remembered by his beautiful smile, bright green



eyes, and wonderful sense of humor. His legacy is his selflessness, his kind heart and love of his family. Brad is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christine (Torres) Spangler; three children, twin sons Shane and Trace (19), and Sage (17). He is also survived by his father Paul W. Spangler and two sisters, Sue Spangler and Laura (Peter) Rodin. He is predeceased by his mother, Carol "Kay" Spangler and brother Todd Spangler USAF. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sage's college fund, payable to:



Fidelity 529 FBO



Sage Spangler c/o



Christine Spangler



6577 E. Ridge Ct.



Brighton, MI 48116











View details/guestbook at:



