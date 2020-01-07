Bradford Gail Harvey
July 22, 1930 - November 6, 2019
A mostly lifelong resident of New Mexico and one of the first computer programmers in the air force, Gail worked as a data processing manager for the Los Alamos National Laboratory 1958-1968. 1969-1970 He worked in Houston for the Apollo 11 and 12 Missions.
Later, he served as the director of computer services for the Navajo Nation. Gail is survived by his four sons, two daughters, grandchildren, and extended family in Texas.
His services will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, January 10th, 2020. All are Welcome.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020