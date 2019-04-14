Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Waggerman. View Sign

My dear son, Bradley Waggerman, born April 13, 1992, took his own life on Saturday night April 6, 2019. We knew he was struggling, but we are heartbroken to know just how much he was hurting. Bradley was funny and kind with a big heart. He loved to sing & play the guitar and harmonica. He also loved to hunt and fish with his dad, brother and family. Some of our fondest memories are of camping together. Brad graduated from Manzano High in 2010. He worked 9 years for E&P Construction in Albuquerque. He was a hard worker and talented in many areas of construction. The world will not be the same without this wonderful man, but it helps to know he is at peace. We look forward to the day when we will see him again, praise Jesus. Bradley is survived by his mother, Deborah Waggerman, and siblings Jerod and Haley Waggerman, and Brian Blomberg. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Waggerman.



A celebration of his life will be held April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Monterey Baptist Church, 12501 Lomas NE



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019

