Brandie Lynne Duncan
Brandie Lynne Duncan, 46, of Albuquerque, NM, died unexpectedly on April 8, 2019. Brandie is survived by her children Joshua Clark and Breanna Duncan, granddaughter Ellenore Foshee, her mother and step-father Shareen and James Shelton and brother Robert Duncan. No services are scheduled at this time. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spiritâ€"Psalm 34:18 May she find peace in heaven that she never found on earth.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2019