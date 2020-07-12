1/1
Brandon D. Welch Garcia
Brandon D. Welch Garcia



Brandon D.

Welch Garcia,

age 44, passed

away Wednesday July 1, 2020. His favorite saying

was "Oh Boy".

Brandon lived

and loved the life of a rancher, ridding horses and feeding farm animals. He was a resident of Moriarty NM and a graduate of Alamogordo High. He is

proceded in death by his father Johnny Welch, grandparents; Placido & Carlota Garcia, Ernesto and Olympia Welch as well as many family and friends. He is survived by his mother

Virginia Garcia, sisters;

Briana and wife Evelyn

Garcia, Kristen Jaquez and partner Savannah Gonzales, Kristy

Welch, Raquel

Welch, Brother

Johnny Curtis

Welch, children;

Desiree Garcia

and partner

Joseph Gil,

Nicholas Garcia,

grandchild

Sophia Gil, and

many uncles,

aunts, cousins,

nieces and nephews.

Services will be held July

18, 2020 10 a.m. at Our

Lady of Mt Carmel

Cemetery.

Psalms 34:18

The lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
