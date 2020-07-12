Brandon D. Welch Garcia
Brandon D.
Welch Garcia,
age 44, passed
away Wednesday July 1, 2020. His favorite saying
was "Oh Boy".
Brandon lived
and loved the life of a rancher, ridding horses and feeding farm animals. He was a resident of Moriarty NM and a graduate of Alamogordo High. He is
proceded in death by his father Johnny Welch, grandparents; Placido & Carlota Garcia, Ernesto and Olympia Welch as well as many family and friends. He is survived by his mother
Virginia Garcia, sisters;
Briana and wife Evelyn
Garcia, Kristen Jaquez and partner Savannah Gonzales, Kristy
Welch, Raquel
Welch, Brother
Johnny Curtis
Welch, children;
Desiree Garcia
and partner
Joseph Gil,
Nicholas Garcia,
grandchild
Sophia Gil, and
many uncles,
aunts, cousins,
nieces and nephews.
Services will be held July
18, 2020 10 a.m. at Our
Lady of Mt Carmel
Cemetery.
Psalms 34:18
The lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.