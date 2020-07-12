Brandon D. Welch Garcia







Brandon D.



Welch Garcia,



age 44, passed



away Wednesday July 1, 2020. His favorite saying



was "Oh Boy".



Brandon lived



and loved the life of a rancher, ridding horses and feeding farm animals. He was a resident of Moriarty NM and a graduate of Alamogordo High. He is



proceded in death by his father Johnny Welch, grandparents; Placido & Carlota Garcia, Ernesto and Olympia Welch as well as many family and friends. He is survived by his mother



Virginia Garcia, sisters;



Briana and wife Evelyn



Garcia, Kristen Jaquez and partner Savannah Gonzales, Kristy



Welch, Raquel



Welch, Brother



Johnny Curtis



Welch, children;



Desiree Garcia



and partner



Joseph Gil,



Nicholas Garcia,



grandchild



Sophia Gil, and



many uncles,



aunts, cousins,



nieces and nephews.



Services will be held July



18, 2020 10 a.m. at Our



Lady of Mt Carmel



Cemetery.



Psalms 34:18



The lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.





