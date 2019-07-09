Brandyn John (BJ) Richards
7/9/1979 â€" 2/9/2002
Brandyn is remembered as super smart, a talented automotive technician, a good friend to many, loving brother to Robyn, dearly loved son of Bob and Andrea, and still loved and missed by his family and friends. BJ, it is hard to imagine you as a 40-year-old, since you had just started your adult life when you were taken from us. But your inspiring personality, clever wit, sparkling eyes, and care for others lives on with us.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 9, 2019