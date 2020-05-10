Brenda G. Marquez
Brenda G. Marquez was born January 7, 1960 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Brenda will be remembered as a lovely, sweet, wonderful and very giving person who was always there to reach out to others. She loved to cook, take care of her home and tend to her beautiful yard and flowers. Brenda enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, spending time with her beloved husband, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Onecimo Chavez; brother, Lucas Chavez and by her granddaughter, Samantha Peralta.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Joe Marquez; son, Gilbert Marquez; mother, Lucinda Chavez; granddaughter, Angelica Peralta; great granddaughter, Khloe Torres; brothers; sisters; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss her greatly.
A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW., on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Paseo del Norte and Wyoming NE., at 1:00 pm. All gatherings will be in strict accordance with the Governors orders; no more than 5 people will gather at any time.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.