Brenda G. Marquez
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda G. Marquez



Brenda G. Marquez was born January 7, 1960 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Brenda will be remembered as a lovely, sweet, wonderful and very giving person who was always there to reach out to others. She loved to cook, take care of her home and tend to her beautiful yard and flowers. Brenda enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, spending time with her beloved husband, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Onecimo Chavez; brother, Lucas Chavez and by her granddaughter, Samantha Peralta.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Joe Marquez; son, Gilbert Marquez; mother, Lucinda Chavez; granddaughter, Angelica Peralta; great granddaughter, Khloe Torres; brothers; sisters; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss her greatly.

A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW., on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Paseo del Norte and Wyoming NE., at 1:00 pm. All gatherings will be in strict accordance with the Governors orders; no more than 5 people will gather at any time.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. directfuneralservicesabq.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Direct Funeral and Cremation Services - Albuquerque
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Interment
1:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Direct Funeral and Cremation Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved