Brenda Gay Wolfe OatesBrenda Gay Oates passed away peacefully on August10th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents; Ivane Luke and Lilly Mae Kendall Wolfe and her son Mark Anthony Aragon. She is survived by Rodney and Tere Oates, Caregivers and Justin Aragon, grandson.Services will be at Daniels Mortuary on September 2nd, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 4310 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho, NM. Please visit www.danielsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.