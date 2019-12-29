Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brendan Alexander Reser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brendan Alexander Reser, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, was born November 29, 1977 and passed away on December 21, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, amid fervent prayers from near and far. He leaves behind his mother Barbara, father Terry, sister Edlyna, and brother Patrick, along with 10 aunts and uncles and a crowd of cousins.



The sea was his passion, but computer science was his gift, and that combination eventually led to many happy years as a widely respected oceanographer for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER). His favorite work station was aboard NOAA's research ship, the Okeanos Explorer, where he was the at-sea scientist charged with validating remotely operated vehicle (ROV) environmental sensor data and maintaining shipboard and shoreside mission servers for telepresense participation of cruise scientists and data collection and analysis.



A Valley High graduate, Brendan completed his BS in Biology at UNM and earned his MS in Oceanography at Oregon State University. A fascination with electronics began at age 10 when he first crashed his dad's computer and continued unabated for the next 32 years. His field work in Marine Biology began as a Graduate Research Assistant at OSU, followed by a stint in field sampling to ascertain and document the environmental impact of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.



Whether at sea or ashore, he was most in his element when on a computer. And he had some mad computer skills (think Abby and McGee on NCIS). That talent was as sought after by family and friends for demystifying personal computers as it was by federal agencies and national labs seeking sophisticated expertise in resolving complex cyber challenges. And sometimes a bit of mischief crept into his methodology. When a wannabe hacker attempted to hack his personal computer, Brendan's multiple layers of encryption prevented any harm to his system, but the intrusion was irksome. So, he quickly hacked the hacker, initiated multiple cpu-gobbling routines in the background to generate increased heat, then turned off the fan in the hacker's computer.



He was an accomplished photographer and often shared his travel adventures through that medium on Facebook. Another favorite and frequent target for his lens were his nieces Maddie and Sydney, and nephew Andrew, and he spent hours capturing photos and videos of them at soccer and baseball games.



Through a bit of irony, he began and ended his varied working life at Sandia National Laboratories where he started as a student intern in 1995 and returned 19 years later as a Senior Linux Systems Administrator.



The family would like to sincerely thank the exceptional staff in the Medical ICU at UNMH for their unrivaled diligence, compassion, honesty, and humanity during the 9 days leading up to Brendan's death.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW. This service will be preceded by a rosary at 8:00 and followed by a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following Mass. Private interment by the family will be at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to the Surfrider Foundation or a similar charity engaged in restoring the health of our world's marine environments.



