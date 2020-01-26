Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brendan James Morgan. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Jude Thaddeus Church Send Flowers Obituary

Brendan J. MorganBrendan J.Morgan, age 84, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14. Brendan was born November 26, 1935 to Helen and James Morgan in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, where he grew up. He is survived by his beloved wife BarbaraO'Donnell Morgan, hissister Maureen Morgan Martorano, and his brother Kevin P. Morgan, of Pacific Palisades, CA.In 1950, Brendan received a B.S. in Business from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. He then served in the Army, and attained the rank of First Lieutenant at his honorable Discharge. His business career focused on providing computer programming to corporations . He retired as vice president of computer services at Pinkerton Computer Consultants in New York.Brendan and Barbara enjoyed a life of U.S. and international travel. They enjoyed art and theater, and they studied ancient and contemporary native American history and culture. Brendan and Barbara met at the St Patrick's Day parade in 1960 and were married on St. Patrick's Day in 1962.The Morgans were long time residents of Westport and Stamford CT. In 2005 they retired to Albuquerque, where they enjoyed an active social life, the beautiful weather, and the wonderful Southwest cuisine.A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Church on Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020

