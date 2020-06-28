Brenna M. Spitzmiller
Brenna Merin Spitzmiller, 49, born April 21, 1971 died of natural causes on June 12, 2020.
Brenna raised her family in Rio Rancho, NM. Her daughters, Crystal and Megan, were the light of her life, as well as her stepdaughter Stephanie. Being a mom was her greatest joy and the girls were the center of her world. Her work at Colinas Del Norte Elementary always held a special place in her heart as she taught with so much passion. She will also be remembered by her 9 siblings, 4 parents, her children's grandparents Ted and Donna and the girls' father TJ. For more information, please visit: www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Brenna-Spitzmiller
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.