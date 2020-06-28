Brenna M. Spitzmiller
Brenna M. Spitzmiller





Brenna Merin Spitzmiller, 49, born April 21, 1971 died of natural causes on June 12, 2020.

Brenna raised her family in Rio Rancho, NM. Her daughters, Crystal and Megan, were the light of her life, as well as her stepdaughter Stephanie. Being a mom was her greatest joy and the girls were the center of her world. Her work at Colinas Del Norte Elementary always held a special place in her heart as she taught with so much passion. She will also be remembered by her 9 siblings, 4 parents, her children's grandparents Ted and Donna and the girls' father TJ. For more information, please visit: www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Brenna-Spitzmiller


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
