Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenna T. Ollivier. View Sign

Brenna T. Ollivier







Brenna Tamam



Ollivier (35) was born with a smile on June 27, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia and shortly joined her adoptive family in Washington DC. She arrived at the airport in a red christening gown into the waiting arms of her forever-family. On February 21, 2019, the now beautiful, young woman was taken from those same loving arms and those of her devoted husband by Polycystic Kidney Disease complicated by Sneddon's Syndrome. Even though she lived only 35-years, she more than filled them with joy and love for those fortunate enough to know her.



In her first year, Brenna was off to the Congo for two years with her Foreign Service family. She subsequently attended school in Spain, Brazil and Virginia before graduating from Silver High School in Silver City, NM. Brenna excelled in dancing, gymnastics, piano, equestrian, golf, and in competitive shooting. She valued highly her recent involvement in the Del Norte Gun Club in Rio Rancho.



Brenna studied at Truckee Meadows Junior College in Reno where she met her future husband, Chasen.



She completed



the Medical Assistant program at The Bryman



School in



Phoenix, AZ and



worked as a Medical Assistant in the Lovelace



Health System in Albuquerque. Brenna and Chasen were later married at the Hyde Memorial State Park in the Santa Fe Mountains accompanied by friends and family from around the country. Her closest friends from high school, Andrea Padilla, Alice Bigelow Morris, and Jesse Reiss attended Brenna at the ceremony.



Missing and loving our gifted, beautiful daughter are her parents, Louis and Ginger Ollivier, her husband, Chasen Nye-Lund, her sister Maria Teresa Ollivier Whitehead of Silver City and husband, her brother Roberto Ollivier of Saudi Arabia, her two nephews Brennan and Benni Ollivier as well as numerous cousins and friends. According to Brenna's wishes, she was cremated. The family will respect her request for private funeral rites.



Brenna T. OllivierBrenna TamamOllivier (35) was born with a smile on June 27, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia and shortly joined her adoptive family in Washington DC. She arrived at the airport in a red christening gown into the waiting arms of her forever-family. On February 21, 2019, the now beautiful, young woman was taken from those same loving arms and those of her devoted husband by Polycystic Kidney Disease complicated by Sneddon's Syndrome. Even though she lived only 35-years, she more than filled them with joy and love for those fortunate enough to know her.In her first year, Brenna was off to the Congo for two years with her Foreign Service family. She subsequently attended school in Spain, Brazil and Virginia before graduating from Silver High School in Silver City, NM. Brenna excelled in dancing, gymnastics, piano, equestrian, golf, and in competitive shooting. She valued highly her recent involvement in the Del Norte Gun Club in Rio Rancho.Brenna studied at Truckee Meadows Junior College in Reno where she met her future husband, Chasen.She completedthe Medical Assistant program at The BrymanSchool inPhoenix, AZ andworked as a Medical Assistant in the LovelaceHealth System in Albuquerque. Brenna and Chasen were later married at the Hyde Memorial State Park in the Santa Fe Mountains accompanied by friends and family from around the country. Her closest friends from high school, Andrea Padilla, Alice Bigelow Morris, and Jesse Reiss attended Brenna at the ceremony.Missing and loving our gifted, beautiful daughter are her parents, Louis and Ginger Ollivier, her husband, Chasen Nye-Lund, her sister Maria Teresa Ollivier Whitehead of Silver City and husband, her brother Roberto Ollivier of Saudi Arabia, her two nephews Brennan and Benni Ollivier as well as numerous cousins and friends. According to Brenna's wishes, she was cremated. The family will respect her request for private funeral rites. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close