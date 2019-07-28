Brian Encinias
Brian Encinias, age 46, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Pecos, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents Tony C Encinias Sr. and Susie Encinias, brother Tony Encinias Jr., and daughter Ginger Encinias. He will be dearly missed by daughter, Cathleen Encinias (Joey), sister Theresa Encinias (Roberto), brothers Peter Encinias (Diana), Gerald Encinias (Erica), nieces Sylvia Mendoza-Encinias (Maclo), nephews, Diego Encinias (Destiny), Philip Encinias, Jude Encinias, Devynn Encinias, Brandyn Encinias, grandchildren Emilio Montano, Brian Lujan, Ezekiel Lujan, Adrianna & Mikaela, and many great nieces and nephews.
The rosary will be recited on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St Anthony's Parish in Pecos, NM with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony's Cemetery.
The pallbearers are Diego Encinias, Philip Encinias, and Jude Encinias.
Honorable pallbearer is Jacob (Bumblebee).
The family would like to give a special thank you to all those who helped search and bring our brother home.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019