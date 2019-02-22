Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Brian Hand Derrick

Brian Hand Derrick Obituary
Brian Hand Derrick



Brian Hand Derrick, our beloved brother, age 87, passed away on February 16, 2019. He was born in Queens Village, NY. He was a graduate of Queens College in 1955. He holds three Master's degrees, including an MBA. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force retiring with the rank of Major. After his service, he worked for the U.S. Government as an accountant. He is a long-time resident of Albuquerque, who lived all over the world.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, William and Agnes Derrick; brother, Kenneth Derrick and his wife, Grace. He is survived by brother, Billy Derrick; sister, Diane (Jack) Cleary; 11 nieces and nephews; and 26 great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming, followed by a Graveside Service, 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to The s. Please visit our online guestbook for Brian at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
