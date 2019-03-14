Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Imrie Schuch. View Sign

Brian Imrie Schuch







Brian Schuch,



66, passed away peacefully at



home on March 7, 2019 after a courageous and dignified battle with stomach cancer. Everyone that



was touched by Brian knew him to be an exemplary man, a lover of languages, a musician, a seeker of wisdom, and an amazing teacher. Born in Los Alamos on September 24, 1952 and raised in Albuquerque, Brian went on to earn a Master's degree in theology and became a missionary in Guatemala for two years. Following his time in Guatemala, Brian moved to Miami, where he ministered a Spanish-speaking church, taught school, and became a proud father to Brina.



Brian and his family returned to Albuquerque, where he became a teacher for APS, a job he gladly held for 22 years, 13 of which were as a dual-language instructor at Truman Middle School. During his time at Truman, he met his wife, Pam, with whom he shared fifteen years. Aside from being a beloved teacher, throughout his life Brian learned to play classical guitar, the harmonica, the flute, and charango. He was an excellent cook, especially of red chile. Brian loved gardening, especially esoteric strains of Peruvian corn. He was fluent in Spanish and knew elements of Navaho; prior to his death, he was actively learning German. Brian also lived hiking, and, in his later years, took up



fly fishing.



After his retirement from APS, Brian travelled



extensively with Pam, including a journey to Austria, where he researched Schuch family origins.



Brian also read widely in search of wisdom, from theology to biology to history to art. Above all, Brian was a kind and honorable man, a great husband and father, an enjoyable "Lito" to his granddaughter, and a good friend. His honor, humor, wisdom, and love will be greatly missed.



Brian is survived by his wife, Pam Simpson; his daughter Brina Schuch



(Esme Donato); his brothers Chuck (Diana), Doug



(Ingrid), Tom (Karen



Gaines), and Steve Schuch; step-son Zach Simpson



(Kenzie); and granddaughter Cassia; aunt and uncle Tom and Joan Young; uncle Fred Semmler; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father



Robert, and his mother



Betty.



A memorial service for Brian will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd NE. A short reception will follow.



In honor of Pam and Brian's dedication to Meals on Wheels, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque.



