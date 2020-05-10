Brian Joseph Lewis
1968 - 2020
Brian Joseph Lewis

March 28, 1968 -

April 30, 2020





Brian Lewis, beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend, was unexpectedly called to his eternal resting place on April 30, 2020. He entered this world on March 28, 1968 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by daughters, Brianna and Mackensie Lewis, and partner Gina Chavez. Brian leaves behind to mourn his untimely passing his parents, Joe and Veronica Lewis, sister Adrienne Lewis, niece Jade Alger (Jonathan), nephew Zane Horton and an abundance of

friends. A graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, he

flew planes,

hiked mountains, and searched for Bigfoot. He lived fully, laughed every day, delighted in his friends and family, and made time for every person he met. Brian exuded love, generosity and warmth and we will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit

www.frenchfunerals.com to sign the guestbook.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Brian will be missed so much by our family!!! His kindness and caring spirit will be with us forever. He was my moms neighbor but our families friend as well.
Marie Soto
Neighbor
