Brian Joseph Lewis
March 28, 1968 -
April 30, 2020
Brian Lewis, beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend, was unexpectedly called to his eternal resting place on April 30, 2020. He entered this world on March 28, 1968 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by daughters, Brianna and Mackensie Lewis, and partner Gina Chavez. Brian leaves behind to mourn his untimely passing his parents, Joe and Veronica Lewis, sister Adrienne Lewis, niece Jade Alger (Jonathan), nephew Zane Horton and an abundance of
friends. A graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, he
flew planes,
hiked mountains, and searched for Bigfoot. He lived fully, laughed every day, delighted in his friends and family, and made time for every person he met. Brian exuded love, generosity and warmth and we will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.