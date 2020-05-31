Brian Patrick Moody
Brian Patrick Moody



Brian Patrick Moody, age 53, passed away suddenly at his home on April 29, 2020. Brian is survived by his mother, Evelyn Wersonick; his brothers: Steve, Mike and Gary Wersonick; sister Christine Wersonick-Baca; two nephews, Daniel and David Richard; his longtime special best friend and co-worker Susie Van Horn (Pretty Little); his step-daughters, Jamie Rae Santistevan and Jessica Steele; his aunt Ann Vigil, and many cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Vincent and Alma Vigil and his brother David Wersonick.

Brian was an ALOA certified locksmith at Vigil's Safe and Key, and long-time member of Associated Locksmiths of America, a scale technician and handyman. He was musically inclined, a great singer, a storyteller, a comedian, an artist, a talker, and a collector. His love for his family and many friends was undeniable. Brian loved spending his time with Susie, the outdoors, casinos, music, concerts and watching movies. He had striking blue eyes, dimples, was extremely handsome, outgoing, loving and kind. Until we meet again, we will love and miss him forever.

Mass will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 10:00 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date and time at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
